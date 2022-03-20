Gyakie Is The New University Graduate From KNUST

Gyakie
Gyakie

Talented Ghanaian female musician, Gyakie has graduated from one of Ghana’s premiere universities, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She took to her social media pages to announce her graduation.

In her Instagram post seen by African Entertainment, the ‘Forever’ crooner shared her beautiful graduation photos.

She captioned the photos “The sound has graduated”.

