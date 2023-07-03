Gyakie Proudly Reps Ghana Again With AfroNation Portugal Performance

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie continues to soar to new heights, representing her country on the global stage. The Flip The Music signed artist captivated audiences at the recent Afronation Portugal event, delivering a show-stopping performance of her chart-topping hits, including “Something” and “Forever.” Sharing the stage with acclaimed artists such as Ayra Starr, 50 Cent, Davido, Booba, Sauti Sol, and Uncle Waffles, Gyakie left a mark on the festival’s Day 3 grand finale.

On stage, Gyakie looked great as usual, styled in a Louis Vuitton Monogram Jet Ski T-Shirt, sneakers and jewellery with the Ghana flag in hand, symbolising her unwavering connection to her roots.

Afronation Portugal is renowned for its celebration of Afrobeats music, aiming to promote the genre globally. This summer, the festival took place in Portimão, Portugal, featuring powerhouse performances from acclaimed Afrobeats artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, and more

Watch her highlights below

Gyakie’s presence has been undeniable with the Afronation festival, having graced the Afronation Ghana and Afronation Miami stages before Portugal. Her performances on global platforms continue to demonstrate her commitment to uplifting Ghanaian music on international platforms as she continues to win the hearts of music lovers worldwide, solidifying her status as one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.