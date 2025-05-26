Gyakie Returns With New Single “Sankofa”

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie returns with a moving new single, “Sankofa,” a soulful anthem that explores the power of reflection and emotional truth. Co-written with longtime collaborator Eyram Gbewonyo (Afrolektra), the song marks the beginning of a new chapter in Gyakie’s artistic journey—one that is raw, inward-looking, and brimming with vulnerability.

Rooted in the meaning of the Ghanaian adinkra symbol Sankofa – to go back and retrieve what has been lost – the song delicately captures the beauty in reconnection, closure, and emotional honesty. With stripped-down production and emotive delivery, Gyakie offers listeners a glimpse into the heart of her upcoming debut album.

Soulful songstress and Afrobeats sensation Gyakie is set to unveil her highly anticipated debut album, After Midnight. The project is a deeply personal body of work, inspired by the quiet, reflective, and creatively charged hours that follow midnight—when emotions run deep, inspiration flows, and the world feels at its stillest. Speaking on the album’s essence, Gyakie shares: “Almost all the songs on the album were recorded after midnight. It’s within those hours that I find my best inspiration to write. The peace and quiet, the sounds from the birds, the serenity— everything about that time fuels my creativity.”

Beyond its musical scope, After Midnight is also a reflection of Gyakie’s personal experiences and emotional journey. She opens up about moments of solitude, grief, and healing: “I’ve done a lot of crying after midnight too. When I’m in my down moments, I schedule my tears for when I get home from work, then I let it all out.”

The album’s theme also draws from Gyakie’s upbringing. A cherished family tradition involved her mother praying for her and her siblings after midnight – a ritual that continues to this day. “It was a consistent routine, and it still is. That time of the night holds so much meaning for me,” she adds.

With After Midnight, Gyakie invites listeners into her world – a space where raw emotions, nostalgia, and introspection collide. It’s an album best experienced in the stillness of the night, at 12:01 AM, when honesty flows most freely.

Before After Midnight, Gyakie made her mark with the breakout Seed EP in 2021, led by the chart-topping single Forever, followed by the 2022 My Diary EP, which included collaborations with global icons like Davido. These projects revealed a maturing artist with a distinct voice and a remarkable ability to tell universal stories with soul and grace.

Beyond the music, Gyakie continues to solidify her place as a global innovator. At the 2025 Forbes Summit, she was a featured speaker, offering insights into her sonic evolution and the genre-blending direction of her upcoming work. With influences spanning Afro-fusion, R&B, hip-hop, and highlife, Gyakie is redefining the boundaries of African music on the world stage.

Gyakie is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter celebrated for her rich vocals and emotional storytelling. Since her breakthrough single Forever, she has built a global fanbase with her genre-fluid sound and introspective lyrics. Her debut album After Midnight promises to be her most authentic and transformative work to date.