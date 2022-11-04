Gyakie Shuts Down South Africa’s Homecoming Festival With A Thrilling Performance

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie keeps representing the country Ghana through her music. Over the weekend, she performed at South Africa’s Homecoming Festival and Afrochella’s Road To Afrochella event in SA.

The Homecoming Festival held in Pretoria saw the best of South African artists with global recognition pay homage to where it all began for them, celebrating homegrown genres like Amapiano.

Gyakie was the only Ghanaian artist billed to perform and she did an incredible job to thousands of South Africans singing out the words to her hit songs including her single with SA’s Major League DJz, “Focus On The Beat”

The next day, the Afro-fusion artist joined Stonebwoy in Joburg, as the only two Ghanaian artists billed to perform at the Afrochella Pop-Up in South Africa alongside Focalistic and more.

Gyakie has been busy since the release of her My Diary EP. She’s been the first Ghanaian artist to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR and Apple Music’s Home Session series. She was the only female Ghanaian artist to perform at the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra and has graced a few stages in Ghana and beyond.

Watch Gyakie performs at the Homecoming Festival in SA below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkWIZVkhIzE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=