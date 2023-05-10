Gyakie the African Songbird Takes Flight At The VGMAs With Far Away

Gyakie the African Songbird over the weekend, won the Record of the Year award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her single FarAway.

The song is an emotional Afropop reggae-influenced song about love: a topic Gyakie executes easily with ease in each of her songs. Far Away is the 2023 VGMAs Record of The Year. A category which, according to the official VGMAs description is adjudged by the Academy and the Board as the most outstanding original song released during the year under review. Gyakie’s FarAway is off her sophomore My Dairy EP and winning this award attest to the artistic quality and production value of the record.

With the release of the multiple chart-topping sophomore EP, My Diary, Gyakie’s Far Away immediately caught attention for her sampling of her dad, the legendary Nana Achaempong’s “Si Me So.” In an interview after the release of the project, she mentioned the song was her dad’s favourite:

“My dad’s other name is Mr Loverboy, so I also put that inside and when he heard that song, he was going crazy. It’s his favourite song on the project and the fact that I put a line of his in a beautiful song like that, he loves it so much”

Gyakie’s since performed Far Away on major stages including a live rendition of the song as the first Ghanaian to perform on VEVO’s DSCVR. Between the visualizer and lyric video without official visuals, Gyakie’s Far Away is close to a million views on YouTube; an absolute fan favourite.

With over a million monthly listeners on her Spotify, the Flip The Music signed artist has seen tremendous growth from her very first single to the release of her My Dairy EP. Spreading her wings globally, Gyakie has since collaborated with international acts including, Davido, Omah Lay, AKA, Diplo, Serge Ibaka, Blaq Jerzee, JBee and more. Gyakie on the night performed her hit single Something and an emotional rendition of her latest single Scar.

Watch Gyakie Perform Scar in the video below