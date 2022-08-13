Gyakie To Contribute To The #EndPovertyNow Cause At The Global Citizen Festival In Accra

Ghanaian music artist, Gyakie will be performing as one of the headliners of the Global Citizen 2022 Festival in Accra, this September. On the 24th, at the Black Star Square, the singer will be performing alongside Tems, H.E.R, Sza, Usher, Stonebwoy, Stormzy, Sarkodie and more in an event.

The Global Citizen Festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty. Through the Festival, the organization brings together millions of people to amplify the message to #EndPovertyNow and this year, in celebrating 10 Years of impacting change, the event will be split into two locations: Accra and New York.

For Gyakie, who just recently graduated from the University, this performance is not just about connecting with her fans. It satisfies a yearning she’s had to support young women and children living in poverty, with plans to focus on juvenile correction institutes which hold a significant number of children, some being held for minor offences in abject conditions. For the singer, the Global Citizen stage will be the first of many, tied into a cause to make people’s lives better.

Listen to Gyakie’s EP: “My Diary” here: https://gyakie.lnk.to/my_diary

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org . Patrons are encouraged to take action on the campaign’s issues through quizzes, signing petitions for change and sharing messages on social media, to earn points to unlock your free ticket.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign is supported by governments and world leaders across the world.