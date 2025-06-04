Gyakie’s ‘Sankofa’ debuts on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Top 50, Ranks Top 5 on YouTube in Ghana

Gyakie continues her meteoric rise with the breakout success of her latest single, ‘Sankofa,’ which has officially made its debut on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart a remarkable achievement that highlights her expanding global reach.

The track, lifted from her upcoming debut album After Midnight, has also clinched a spot in the Top 5 Trending videos on YouTube in Ghana, underscoring its widespread appeal both locally and internationally.

Released just a few weeks ago, “Sankofa” has already amassed millions of streams and shows no signs of slowing down. While this is her first appearance on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart, Gyakie has previously made waves on several other charts, further solidifying her position as one of Africa’s most exciting female voices and highlighting her growing influence on the international stage as she continues to bridge cultures with her signature sound.

On YouTube, the song’s vibrant visuals and empowering message have struck a chord with fans, quickly pushing it into Ghana’s Top 5 Trending list. This viral momentum reinforces Gyakie’s reputation as a genre-bending artiste with a unique ability to blend lyrical depth and infectious rhythm.

With her highly anticipated album After Midnight slated for release later this year, the success of “Sankofa” sets the tone for what is poised to be one of the most talked-about African music projects of 2025.

For now, fans can stream “Sankofa” across all major platforms and keep watching the official video on YouTube.