Gyakye Quayson calls for disciplinary measures against AG

James Gyakye Quayson, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) who represents the Assin North Constituency, has formally called upon the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) to take steps towards implementing disciplinary actions against Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Quayson’s request is rooted in allegations of professional wrongdoing attributed to Dame within the context of his ongoing legal proceedings in the High Court. The MP is currently facing charges of forgery and perjury.

The state’s allegations against Quayson include charges of deceiving a public officer, which is in violation of section 251 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; forging a passport or travel certificate, which goes against section 15 (1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and knowingly making a false statutory declaration, a breach of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.

Additionally, he is accused of perjury as defined by section 210 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; and making a false declaration in relation to office, as outlined in section 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

In a communication obtained by Citi News in Accra, Quayson conveyed, “On the 19th of July 2023, during the cross-examination of the primary prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, subsequent to the witness affirming that he had submitted a statement to the police accompanied by specific documents, a fact also echoed within the police statement itself, the Attorney General responded to a request by his attorney for disclosure of the mentioned attachments. In this response, he stated that no attachments were associated with the mentioned police statement.”

Quayson further stated, “This act distinctly equated to offering testimony in court which, based on counsel’s advice and my personal belief, contradicts the ethical standards governing lawyers’ conduct within a case.”

Quayson also contended that the “testimony” provided by the Attorney General was contradictory to that of his own witness and had an impact on the witness during subsequent questioning on the same matter.

Furthermore, Quayson recounted an incident on the 16th of June 2023, when his attorney aimed to inform the court of his candidacy in the pending Parliamentary bye-election within the Assin North Constituency. During this event, the Attorney General employed derogatory language against Quayson, describing his actions as “a very totally irresponsible step.” Additionally, he expressed his view that Quayson’s application to contest the election while being aware of pending legal proceedings that could result in imprisonment was unwarranted.

In response to these events, Quayson argued that the Attorney General’s insults were unfounded and inapplicable within the trial’s context. He asserted, “Furthermore, I am advised by my legal representatives that these actions contravene the established Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.”