Gyakye Quayson expresses disappointment in Supreme Court ruling

Gyakye Quayson has expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court ruling which nullified his election as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.

However, despite his disagreement with the ruling, he stated that he will not pursue further litigation.

“I am, of course, disappointed by the Court’s decision. I am especially surprised that the Court now says that foreign bureaucrats now determine whether natural-born Ghanaians have the right to contest parliamentary elections in Ghana or not. Thus, a country that does not allow renunciation of its citizenship can bar a natural-born Ghanaian, who has severed all relations with a country of acquired citizenship, from ever standing for MP”.

“Nevertheless, I have turned the page on litigating this matter in the courts of justice. I leave the matter to the court of conscience, which Ghandi reminds us, supersedes all other courts,” he in a statement.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, directed Parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament representing the Assin North constituency.

This ruling was the outcome of a case brought before the Supreme Court, invoking its original jurisdiction to examine the constitutionality of James Gyakye Quayson’s election.

James Gyakye Quayson had been accused of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Mr. Quayson explained that the Electoral Commission (EC) inspected his renunciation certificate in November 2020, before allowing him to contest in the 2020 general elections.