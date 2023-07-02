Gyakye Quayson Is The Joseph Of The NDC – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Reveals

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has revealed a powerful revelation about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The man of God who was preaching in the church auditorium at today’s Prophetic Sunday service revealed that, James Gyakye Quayson has everything and his dream of coming down to Ghana to help his people was what energized him on, and that his destiny to help his people will be fulfilled at all cost.

He called on politicians to be watchful of the treatments they give him because anybody that tries to destroy James Gyakye Quayson will never succeed.

“That man is more than an MP. He is the Joseph of NDC,” Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed.

He urged his members to write the prophesy down.

According to the SEER, the law that took Quayson to prison is the same law that Peter was held with but he (Peter) was released, saying that sometimes the things can send someone to prison, others can be pardoned for that because of their destiny.

He called on all to temper justice with mercy, saying that he prayed for Quayson because of the destiny he has.

He also asked the people of Assin North to continue in the love they have for him, asking others to also do same because “You don’t put everything aside and focus on one seed.”

“I prayed for him, I supported that man Why? because it is his destiny. I deal in destiny.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also revealed that when you meet the man (Quayson, spiritually? there are two angels behind him like commandos.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah stressed the fact that Assin North needs to develop and hence there is the need for all to temper justice with mercy and allow James Gyakye Quayson to fulfill his destiny for his people.