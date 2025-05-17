Gyamfi Dollar Saga Deepens NDC Rift, Zaato Claims

Political Science lecturer Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has asserted that the ongoing controversy involving Sammy Gyamfi, Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), has intensified internal divisions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Zaato described the polarized reactions to Gyamfi’s gift of U.S. dollars to evangelist Nana Agradaa as indicative of a broader leadership struggle ahead of President John Mahama’s eventual exit from politics.

According to Zaato, the NDC’s response to the incident split the party: while some members defended Gyamfi, key figures aligned with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu remained conspicuously silent. “This issue was not going anywhere because there is a battle going on in the NDC that people haven’t seen. It is the battle of who replaces President Mahama,” he stated.

Zaato interpreted the silence from these factions as strategic distancing to position themselves as ethically distinct. “Those who have not come out to support Sammy Gyamfi are in the camp of the Vice President, Asiedu Nketia, and Haruna Iddrisu. They want to draw a line between them and this despicable behaviour,” he explained.

The lecturer framed the incident as symptomatic of a larger power struggle. “Sammy Gyamfi’s issue is a symptom of the bigger issue, a leadership battle quietly brewing within the NDC,” he added.

The controversy stems from a viral video showing Gyamfi handing cash to Nana Agradaa, sparking public criticism over ethics. While President Mahama cautioned Gyamfi after his apology, the fallout has reignited debates about accountability within the NDC-led government.

Zaato’s analysis underscores the fragility of unity in Ghana’s political landscape, particularly as factions jockey for influence ahead of potential leadership transitions.