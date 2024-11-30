Gyampo and Ablakwa Accuse President Akufo-Addo of Misleading Ghanaians on National Cathedral Project

A University of Ghana professor, Ransford Gyampo, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of squandering the public trust he earned when he first assumed office, particularly with regard to the controversial National Cathedral project.

Gyampo argues that President Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians into voting for him, only to mismanage the project and squander the goodwill that once existed.

Speaking on Key Points on Saturday, November 30, Gyampo expressed his dismay, saying, “Akufo-Addo deceived all Ghanaians into thinking that he was something that he isn’t, he has dissipated the goodwill.” He also suggested that the president should be held accountable for the project’s failings, even proposing that Akufo-Addo’s ex gratia and entitlements could be used to cover the costs.

In the same discussion, North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the eminent clergymen who served on the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees were misled by the president. Ablakwa called for President Akufo-Addo to be held fully responsible for the project’s failure, insisting that “everything begins and ends at the doorstep of Akufo-Addo.”

Ablakwa continued, stating, “The eminent clergymen have served well and distinguished themselves, but here we are, they are faced with possible prosecution. President Akufo-Addo is the one who must be made to pay for this mess, pay the refund.” He argued that the project’s continued stagnation, which has left it halted for over 30 months, should prompt the immediate cessation of salaries to the board members.

Referring to a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Ablakwa emphasized the need for a refund of the $58 million already spent on the project. “We can’t spend $58 million on an illegality,” he stated, describing the CHRAJ findings as “explosive” and “damning.” The commission had determined that the contract with Ribade Company Ltd for the construction of the National Cathedral violated public procurement laws and should be annulled.

The CHRAJ report also recommended further investigation into the procurement process, including potential prosecution of the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees for their role in awarding the contract in violation of the Procurement Act. The report warned that these breaches could lead to international embarrassment for Ghana.

The National Cathedral project, first promised by President Akufo-Addo in 2016 as a way to honor God, has faced significant opposition and financial challenges since its inception. Public backlash intensified as questions arose about the use of taxpayer funds for such an extravagant project. The construction has since stalled due to financial difficulties, with promises from government officials that philanthropists would fund the venture failing to materialize.

As the debate over the National Cathedral intensifies, both Professor Gyampo and Ablakwa remain adamant that President Akufo-Addo should bear the brunt of responsibility for the project’s failure, with many calling for a full investigation into the handling of state funds associated with its construction.