Gyampo Defies Critics, Asserts Vigilance in Public Role

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has issued a defiant response to critics scrutinizing his conduct, declaring himself “smarter” than those monitoring him with “evil eyes.”

Speaking candidly on TV3’s KeyPoints program, Gyampo acknowledged the intense public oversight inherent to his position but framed it as a challenge he is strategically equipped to navigate.

“I live my life in the public eye, so I expect everyone to watch me—including those with ill intent,” he stated. “To those watching with malice, let me say this: I am smarter than you and the interests you represent. We are aware of your gaze, and we remain steps ahead.”

Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, emphasized his commitment to transparency, recounting how he proactively secured ethical compliance upon his appointment. “On the very day I assumed this role, I contacted lawyer Martin Kpebu to request the necessary declaration forms,” he revealed. “When he couldn’t immediately assist, I procured the documents myself and completed them the next day.” The move, he implied, preempted potential accusations of impropriety.

His remarks come amid heightened public demand for accountability among Ghana’s public officials, particularly in sectors like trade and logistics where the Shippers Authority plays a pivotal role. While Gyampo did not name specific critics, his tone suggests friction with opponents or watchdog groups scrutinizing his decisions.

Political analysts interpret Gyampo’s combative stance as reflective of broader tensions between Ghanaian public servants and civil society. “Leaders today face unprecedented scrutiny,” said governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah. “Gyampo’s confidence may resonate with some, but it also risks alienating stakeholders who prioritize collaborative oversight.”

As debates over transparency versus defensiveness in governance intensify, Gyampo’s proclamation underscores a reality: in an era of amplified public accountability, the line between vigilance and antagonism remains perilously thin. How this narrative evolves could shape both his tenure and public trust in institutional leadership.