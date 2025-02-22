Gyampo Demands Asset Publication to Showcase Pre-Appointment Wealth, Vows Transparency

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has openly challenged authorities to publish his declared assets, asserting that his financial disclosures would prove he acquired most of his wealth long before assuming public office.

The outspoken academic, known for his blunt commentary on governance, revealed he prioritized declaring his assets immediately after his appointment, framing the act as a deliberate demonstration of integrity in a political climate often clouded by suspicion.

“The day I was appointed, before stepping into my office, I contacted Martin Kpebu to secure the asset declaration form. When he couldn’t assist immediately, I procured it myself, completed it the next day, and submitted it without delay,” Gyampo disclosed during a February 22 interview on KeyPoints. His remarks come amid heightened public debate over accountability, with critics demanding stricter enforcement of asset declaration laws to combat corruption.

Gyampo, a University of Ghana political science lecturer, positioned his actions as a rebuke to colleagues who treat transparency as an afterthought. “I declared my assets not because I had to, but to show Ghanaians I had already built the life I wanted before taking this role. Let them publish my details—I have nothing to hide,” he declared, adding a sharp retort to skeptics: “To those watching me with malice, know this: I’m smarter than you and the interests you serve.”

The professor’s confidence stems from what he describes as a lifetime of modest living and prudent financial planning. He recounted arriving at his official role in a personal vehicle superior to the state-issued car, a decision that reportedly surprised colleagues. “Some people expect public office to be a gateway to wealth. For me, it’s about service. I built a mansion in my hometown years ago—I don’t even have time to check if the rooms leak. What more could I want?” he quipped.

Gyampo’s call for asset publication aligns with broader civil society demands to reform Ghana’s opaque declaration system, which currently keeps submissions confidential unless scrutinized during corruption probes. While his stance has drawn praise from transparency advocates, skeptics question whether his example alone can shift a culture where many officials treat declarations as mere formalities.

“The real test isn’t one official’s willingness to disclose, but systemic change—public access to all declarations, verified independently,” argued governance analyst Nana Ama Agyemang. “Without that, even well-intentioned gestures risk being performative.”

For now, Gyampo’s unapologetic transparency sets a rare benchmark in Ghana’s public sector. As debates over accountability intensify, his challenge to peers is clear: if you’ve lived your life ethically, prove it.