Gyampo Praises Mahama’s Leadership for Taking Responsibility Amid Challenges

Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has commended former president John Dramani Mahama for demonstrating leadership by taking responsibility for the challenges facing Ghana, rather than blaming his predecessor.

Gyampo argued that Mahama has shown a commitment to addressing the issues inherited from the previous administration, which he believes were deliberately handed down. In contrast, Gyampo pointed out that the former government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, often blamed external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, along with their predecessor, for the country’s difficulties, even after eight years in power.

In a social media post, Gyampo expressed his admiration for Mahama’s approach, stating that the former president immediately assumed responsibility to “fix the problem” rather than focusing on assigning blame. Gyampo wrote, “He gets in the driving seat to see his predecessor’s incompetence that would plunge Ghana into darkness and resolves never to blame but to fix the problem. He assures his citizens that he would keep the country switched on regardless of the challenges deliberately handed down to him. This is leadership.”

Gyampo also noted that while others blamed external crises and their predecessors, Mahama’s willingness to tackle the nation’s challenges head-on was a defining moment in his leadership.