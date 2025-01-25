Gyampo Urges Mahama’s Appointees to Set Higher Standards in Public Office

Political Science lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has called on appointees of former President John Dramani Mahama to exhibit vision and ambition as they assume their roles in government.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on January 25, 2025, Gyampo stressed the importance of setting high standards for themselves and not using the performance of previous administrations as a benchmark.

Gyampo pointed out that the previous government had lowered the bar, and he advised Mahama’s appointees not to use it as a standard for their work. He emphasized the need for the new appointees to be forward-thinking and to focus on delivering tangible results that reflect strong leadership and positive impact.

“I will urge the appointees to be visionary in all that they do,” Gyampo stated, encouraging them to raise the bar. “Set higher standards; don’t use Akufo-Addo as base standards for anything you do…” he added.