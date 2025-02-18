Gyampo Vows to Join UTAG in Pressuring Government Over Galamsey Pact

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Shippers Authority, has issued a stern warning to the government, declaring his readiness to stand with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) if it fails to honor its pre-election commitment to combat illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, all major political parties, including the now-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), signed a pact with UTAG, pledging to suspend galamsey activities within three months of assuming office. However, with the deadline looming and little visible progress, concerns are mounting over the government’s commitment to the agreement.

In a recent social media post, Gyampo shared a photo of the Ankobra River, which he noted is showing signs of recovery, as a poignant reminder of the environmental devastation caused by galamsey and the urgent need for action. “Just drove past the Ankobra River on my way to Elubo to check the Freight Park, interact with border stakeholders, and meet with the Shipper Complaints Unit there,” he wrote. “The river is healing. I saw it about six months ago, and I have just seen it. If we stop galamsey, nature will heal itself.”

Gyampo, who was part of a UTAG delegation that recently met with the presidency to reiterate the importance of the pact, emphasized his unwavering support for the cause. “I was part of the UTAG delegation that met with the presidency to serve a reminder about their pact to address the canker, and I would support my colleagues to keep nudging the government to commit to its pact,” he stated.

Despite holding a government position, Gyampo made it clear that his allegiance lies with the broader fight to protect Ghana’s environment and water bodies. “Without water and the environment, there’s no basis to sojourn on earth,” he asserted, underscoring the existential threat posed by unchecked galamsey activities.

The professor’s remarks come amid growing frustration over the slow pace of action against illegal mining, which has ravaged forests, polluted water sources, and disrupted livelihoods across the country. While the Ankobra River’s gradual recovery offers a glimmer of hope, environmental advocates argue that sustained political will is crucial to ensuring long-term healing.

Gyampo’s pledge to join UTAG in holding the government accountable signals a rare instance of a serving official publicly aligning with civil society to pressure their own administration. His stance highlights the deepening urgency of the galamsey crisis and the need for collective action to safeguard Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.

As the government faces mounting scrutiny, all eyes will be on whether it honors its pledge or risks alienating key allies like Gyampo and UTAG in its fight against one of the nation’s most pressing environmental challenges.