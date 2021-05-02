Legon Cities Football Club
Former Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan is hopeful his club Legon Cities will survive the drop despite their recent dip in form.

.The top scorer of the senior national team made a cameo in the 76th minute displaying a glimpse of his sublimeness despite their narrow 1-0 loss against Asante Kotoko as they slipped into the relegation zone with 23 points.

Speaking at a post-match presser, the experienced striker said they would fight to the end to maintain their premier league status despite their recent bad results.

“We are playing well and we do perform well against bigger teams but we sometimes drop points in some matches we are not supposed to. We have to fight to the end with the remaining 12 matches and see what happens.

“For now we can’t say we would be going to relegation even though our position in the league is not good, we would fight to the end,’’ he said.

Additionally Gyan labelled booing fans as ‘hypocrites’ after he confronted the referee over an annulled free-kick request and told them that “they should be grateful for his decision to play in the league”.

Legon Cities would travel to Cape Coast to face Ebusua Dwarfs in their week 23 fixture next week.

