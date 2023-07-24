”Gyatabi” Wasiru Returns to Wembley on August, 19

Former WBO Africa and WBO Global Super Bantamweight Champion Mohammed “Gyatabi” Wasiru returns to the ring at Lord Commey’s Wembley Park Shukura in Accra on Silver Black Promotions debut pro event on August 19th.

He fights as an undercard on the main bill involving Emmanuel “Junior Wonder” Ardey versus Faisal “Poncho Power” Bakari.

All roads will lead to Shukura on August 19 as there would be other interesting supporting bouts.

For Wasiru Mohammed, fighting well is crucial to regain the support and admiration of his fans.

Reports suggest that his new trainer is Paul Dogboe, the father of Isaac Dogboe.