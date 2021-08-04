H.B. Fuller to Build New Facility in Egypt

New plant will become a regional production hub for the company’s adhesives business growth in Middle East and Africa

CAIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Investment—H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL), a leading global adhesive manufacturer, announced today a strategic investment to build a new facility in Cairo to support customers’ increased demand in the fast-growing markets of Egypt, Turkey, Middle East and Africa. The new factory will become a regional supply hub and a center of excellence for manufacturing for adhesives serving the hygiene, packaging, labelling, paper converting and graphic arts, among other industries.





“Egypt has naturally become a main gateway to the region and with the new plant, we will extend our current leadership in Egypt and Turkey and grow our competitive position across the emerging markets of Middle East and Africa”, said Harsh Gupta, H.B. Fuller’s managing director for India, Middle East and Africa. “Our expanded presence in Cairo, with a high-tech site designed with future growth in mind allows us to double our production capacity and advance our technologies. This investment represents our commitment to better serving our customer base in close proximity to where they operate, for example in the markets for hygiene and packaging.”

The world-class production facility will fulfil industry-leading sustainability standards. With a gross area of 37,000 m2 in a two-story building, the planned site will be built at the well-equipped CPC Industrial Park, in the 6th of October industrial city in Cairo, which is considered a strategic location for manufacturing, and will commence full production in the last quarter of 2022.

H.B. Fuller has had a presence in Egypt since 2008 and this new strategic investment will allow them to grow and create new jobs opportunities in the region and offer improved quality, capacity to serve increased regional needs, excellent access to transportation and logistics advantages, and technical support to ensure a superior service that can help customers gain business value through their adhesive applications.

Recently, H.B. Fuller also has strengthened its adhesive business in Africa, with a robust commercial expansion in South Africa serving many of over the 30 market segments of the company’s portfolio. Across the globe, the company works with customers in more than 100 countries.

