H.E Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai Presents her Letter of Credence to the UN Secretary General

H.E. Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, the Permanent Representative of ECOWAS to the United Nations, on Wednesday 31st May, 2023, presented her Letter of Credence to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres at a Presentation of Credentials Ceremony held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Following the Official Ceremony, Ambassador Jawara-Njai was received in audience by the UN Secretary-General. Exchanges during the audience centred on Social and Political development issues and matters relating to Regional Peace and Security in West Africa.

Discussions also covered present Governance and Security challenges in West Africa and the Sahel as well as the need for stronger Partnerships and Coordinated Actions to realise common development objectives and sustainable outcomes for the Region.