H.E Tanko’s Elevation: A Story of Resilience, Divine Timing, and a Shift in Leadership Narratives

*HON. JAPHET FESTUS GBEDE OPINED…*

Tanko’s election to the highest office of the Council of State is more than a political achievement—it is a beacon of hope and motivation, especially for young leaders like me. His journey embodies resilience, faith, and the undeniable power of divine timing.

Chief Tanko’s political aspirations were clear when he contested parliamentary primaries twice in Ketu North. His ambition to serve his people at the legislative level was evident, yet, despite his efforts, he faced setbacks. For many, losing an election—especially more than once—could signal the end of their political dreams. However, Tanko’s story proves that what may seem *like a rejection could actually be redirection.*

In hindsight, what appeared to be a closed door was, in fact, a divine setup for a greater calling. His path did not end in Ketu North—it extended beyond, leading him to one of the highest advisory roles in the country.

Sometimes, in life, when our plans do not unfold as expected, it is because a greater purpose awaits. Tanko’s journey is a testament to this truth. When he lost in Ketu North, it wasn’t because he lacked competence or leadership qualities. Instead, he was being prepared for a role that would give him a national platform, beyond just a constituency.

As a Council of State member, Tanko now sits among the most respected voices advising the President of the Republic. He has moved from seeking a seat in parliament to influencing decisions that shape the nation.

Tanko’s election is groundbreaking, particularly in the Volta Region. Historically, positions in the Council of State have been seen as a reward for elders—veterans of politics and governance. However, his selection represents a shift in leadership trends, proving that young and dynamic individuals can also occupy the highest offices.

For decades, leadership in many sectors, including politics, was predominantly reserved for the older generation. Tanko’s rise challenges this norm and paves the way for more young people to aspire to key national roles. His story is not just about personal success; it is about redefining leadership in the region and the country at large.

Tanko’s journey sends a powerful message to young leaders—perseverance and faith can lead to greater opportunities. His story encourages young people like me to remain steadfast in their aspirations, knowing that even when doors close, better ones can open.

He exemplifies that success is not always about winning at the first attempt. Sometimes, setbacks are setups for a higher calling. His appointment proves that age should never be a barrier to leadership.

Tanko’s elevation is more than just an achievement—it is a movement. His journey represents a new era in which young leaders can break barriers and take on advisory roles at the highest levels. To me, his story is a lesson in resilience, faith, and the power of embracing unexpected opportunities.

As more young leaders look up to him, his elevation will continue to serve as a symbol of hope, change, and the limitless possibilities that come with perseverance and divine timing.