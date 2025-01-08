H. Kwasi Prempeh Urges New Ghanaian Government to Deliver on Promises

H. Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has called on the newly sworn-in government to swiftly transition from ceremony to action.

Prempeh stressed that the celebratory period of the inauguration is now over, and it is time for the new leadership to focus on addressing the pressing challenges that the country faces.

In a post shared on social media, Prempeh expressed his belief that the government must shift focus from the pomp and pageantry of the inauguration to the hard work required to reset Ghana’s path. He poignantly described the situation by saying, “It’s the morning after. The branding and packaging bit is over with. Time now to begin work on the unglamorous PRODUCT inside the glossy packaging.”

The comment reflects Prempeh’s view that while political campaigns often focus on promises and presentation, the real test lies in the government’s ability to tackle complex issues such as corruption, unemployment, inflation, and the dissatisfaction of the public.

John Dramani Mahama, who was inaugurated as president on January 7, 2025, will now begin his second term as Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic. Having previously lost the 2016 elections, Mahama returns with a mandate to address long-standing national challenges.

As Ghana navigates this new chapter, Prempeh’s call highlights the urgent need for meaningful reforms and tangible results from the new administration.