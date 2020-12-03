HABESHA INC a Pan-African organization that cultivates leadership in youth and families through practical experiences in cultural education, sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship, holistic health, and technology supports girls tennis in Ghana. Habesha co-founder Mrs. Shevon Myers donated training shoes and sports bras to girls in the girls, education and tennis (GET) project, a flagship project of the Women In Sports Network (WISNET)

The items which were supplied at discounted prices were from Second Serve Tennis Shop and Decathlon.

In an effort to improve the quality of women’s tennis in Ghana, WiSNETGH under the leadership of Miss Philippina Frimpong has been organizing tennis and life skills camps for girls since 2016.

These camps included tours to the Naval and Airforce bases of the Ghana Armed Forces as well as the Supreme Court where the girls interacted with Women in high ranking positions.

Speaking to www.ghanatennis.org Philippina Frimpong, Executive Director of WISNETGH, said she was most grateful to Habesha Inc for the donation. She opined that “sport has proven to be a vehicle for the holistic development of the youth in many countries which face the same developmental challenges like Ghana. It provides an avenue for young girls to develop their natural athletic talents as well as enable them develop confidence, courage, determination and fortitude, she added. Combining sport and education ensures that these young girls, get the best shot at life under the circumstances she continued”.

Miss Frimpong disclosed that in the coming days, WISNET Gh in partnership with Tennis Foundation Ghana will launch the educational aspect of the GET project.

Under the project, girls in tennis will have academic help three times a week from teachers contracted to be at the stadium.

Reading, writing and mathematics will be the focus of these sessions.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh