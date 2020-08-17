Habib Ahmed’s fight with Alantez Fox ended in a no contest result in the USA.

He said “Alhamdulillah for everything!!!!!!! I know most of you are not happy about the outcome of the bout but hey it’s boxing and the necessary rules must surely be applied.

The fight travelled for only three (3) rounds and gave Alantez a cut on the 2nd and 3rd round but the doctor’s attention was called due to the excessive oozing of blood coming out from Alantez on the 3rd round.

The doctor have to let the referee call off the fight after examining Alantez of which the fight ended up being a no contest bout.

I will like to say a big thank you to all my fans out there who keeps on supporting me no matter the circumstance and would also like to tell you that am never discouraged but rather highly motivated to face any title holder within my weight division and ain’t gonna give up until I unify as well. INN SHAA ALLAH”.