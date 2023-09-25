Habiba Sinare to storm Save Ghana Now Demonstration

In an official statement spotted on the social media pages of the esteemed actress, Madam Habiba Sinare, the founder of Mama Mariam Foundation, has declared her unwavering support for the Save Ghana Now demonstration.

In a confident and resolute tone, she declared openly that although she does not belong to any of the groups responsible for organizing the numerous demonstrations against the Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia-led NPP government, she is determined to stand alongside her fellow citizens in demanding answers to the most pressing issues affecting her country of origin.

Habiba’s display of solidarity with the youth of Ghana is a testament to her unwavering commitment towards the betterment of our beloved motherland.

As a concerned citizen, she has pledged to be present at the demonstration on October 3rd and calls upon all like-minded individuals to join her in this noble cause.

Some Ghanaians have announced that they will hold a day-long protest against the management of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) at its head office on October 3rd, 2023.

The mass action, as endorsed by actress Habiba Sinare, will be led by the Minority in Parliament to “demand an end to economic terrorism”.

Describing the NPP as a monumental failure, actress Habiba Sinare noted that the government’s penchant for pessimistic and anti-masses policies has reached its peak and the right time for Ghanaians to speak to save the country is October 3rd, 2023.

She ended her statement with a rallying cry for the youth of Ghana, declaring, “Long live every youth of my motherland! Long live Ghana.”