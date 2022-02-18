HackED: Gay group hacks CSSPS Portal

The computerised school selection and placement system (CSSPS) portal of the Ghana Education Service has come under cyber attack by a group opposed to Ghana’s anti-gay legislation currrently before Parliament.

This text message, “HackEd #GayLivesMattersToo https://csspsverify.tiiny.site” was sent from the CSSPS platform to parents this morning.

The CSSPS collects data of all BECE students in Ghana and aggregates them into a ranked list. Earlier this week, the GES sent bulk messages informing parents whose wards wrote the BECE exams to use the CSSPS platform to confirm their choice of schools before the placement process begins.