Hacking group Anonymous dumps 28GB of data stolen from Russian central bank

News of the data dump was shared on Twitter by accounts with links to the hacking group’s

network.

The Central Bank of Russia has been fighting a rearguard action to protect the Russian economy amid a myriad of sanctions by Western powers following the invasion of Ukraine.

Anonymous, which has declared ‘cyber war’ against Russia, also claims to have remotely accessed unsecured printers across the country to print out ‘anti-propaganda’ messages about the war across the border and today proclaimed that it has taken over state-sponsored broadcast networks in the country.