Hafnia Shipping partners RMU to increase diversity at sea

Hafnia Shipping, Owners of over 115 Chemical and Product Tankers has signed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to increase diversity at sea.

With this cooperation, Hafnia will increase the number of female seafarers at sea substantially.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Mikkel Boesen, Vice President of Hafnia Shipping said the partnership with RMU was an important milestone at Hafnia, as “we strengthen our maritime excellence and talent pipeline globally with highly qualified individuals.”

RMU is an international tertiary institution and private University founded by the Republics of Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The University aims at promoting regional co-operation in the African continent, across the maritime industry, focusing on training to ensure the sustained growth and development of shipping.

It has over the years educated highly qualified graduates who are employed in internationally reputed Shipping Companies.

The statement said under this partnership Hafnia had committed to a minimum of 16 cadet positions aboard its vessels annually who have graduated from RMU.

It said RMU was renowned for its outstanding education in the maritime field, with top maritime candidates attaining their certification and degrees here.

“This collaboration is part of Hafnia’s aim in future proofing the skillsets needed both on maritime excellence and diversity,” it added.

It said in 2023, three vessels have been nominated to become “Hafnia DEI Culture Lab Vessels.”

These vessels are set to be operated with a crew of at least 50 per cent women of the total crew.

The statement said RMU would play a significant role in the project, as 16 female cadets from the University would be on-board Hafnia vessels this coming spring, with seven more team members joining them in the Summer.

It said RMU and Hafnia would also explore the possibility of expanding this partnership to also include ratings and petty officers.

It said under this collaboration, Hafnia was proud to also partner with RMU in the development of its educational curriculum, with several Hafnia team members set to visit the RMU campus annually as Guest lecturers to share their insights and learnings of a modern product and chemical tanker company, with both the faculty and current students.

The statement said on signing this collaborative effort, Hafnia was proud and looked forward to growing their at-sea global talent pipeline, setting their foundation in the African continent to support the development and growth of its seafarers.