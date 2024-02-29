HAG 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Africa 2023.

The Humanitarian Awards Global is proud to unveil the esteemed list of 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Africa for 2023, representing diverse sectors of change makers impacting lives.
Our mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of Global change makers who are dedicated to transforming lives and challenging the status quo. In pursuit of this objective, the Humanitarian Awards Global has released its annual publication, highlighting, and celebrating the outstanding achievements of these extraordinary individuals in Africa.
The Humanitarian Awards Global is steadfast in its commitment to redefining the narrative surrounding change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications.
The rigorous selection process for these distinguished individuals comprises nominations, extensive background checks on their impact activities, and evaluations by our board to determine the top 100 honourees for the year under review. Key criteria used in the evaluation process include leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact. Each year, the list is refreshed, with previously recognized change makers maintaining their position if their contributions continue to meet our stringent criteria, while new names of exceptional change makers are also introduced.
This publication provides these agents of change with a significant platform to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for transforming lives and making a positive impact in their respective communities.
We present to you the esteemed list of Humanitarian Awards Global’s 100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Africa 2023, organized in alphabetical order
Adigun Temitayo J:Nigeria: Li nnkedIn Top Voice, People Engagement I NGO Executive | Founder
Akesse -Sarquah Ebenezer: Ghana: Monitoring And Evaluation Assistance at Youth Employment Agency
Alma Okpalefe: Nigeria: xecutive Director · World Space Week Association
AMADU ZULKARNAIN MOHAMMED: Ghana: Founder of Achievers Ghana
Amina J. Mohammed: Nigeria: Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations
Amira Yahyaoui :Tunisia:Activist and founder of Al Bawsala
Amsatou Sow Sidibe:Senegal:Women’s rights and democracy advocate
Angeline Makore:Zimbabwe:Women’s and girls rights activis
Angelique Kidjo:Benin: Grammy-winning singer and activist
Aya Chebbi:Tunisia:Nola Feminist Collection
Basuti Gerty Bolo:Botswana:Founder- GoTo Space
Betty Adera:Kenya:Founder and President Betty Adera Foundation
BigGodwin Martey:Ghana:Certified Scrum Master | Agile Coach | Software Engineer | Entrepreneur. Websoft Solutions
Cubana Chief Priest: Nigeria: Celebrity barman, show promoter, and businessman.
Damilola Ogunbiyi: Nigeria: Co-Chair, UN-Energy
Danai Nhando: South Africa: Change .org South Africa Country Director
Darko- Mensah Isaac: Ghana: Nonprofits Technology & Science Tech Influencers Humanitarian
Djemillah Mourade-Peerbux: Mauritius: Fellowship Alumna and news editor for the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation
Dr Samukeliso Dube:South Africa:Transformative leader| Healthcare Executive| FP2030 Executive Director
Dr. Ewere Ofiri:Nigeria: Founder, Divine Mercy Orphanage Dental Outreach
Dr Kofi Osei Kusi
Dr Mwere Malecela
Dr. Viola Vaughn: Senegal: Founder and Executive Director of the Women’s Health Education and Prevention Strategies Alliance (WHEPSA
Edna Adan Ismail:Somalil: Healthcare advocate and first female Foreign Minister of Somaliland
Elizabeth Wathuti:Kenya:Founder, Green Generation Initiative
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf:Liberia
Esther Mwende Mwendwa (Liana):
Ezinne Kufre Ekanem:
Faisal Kofi Osei:Ghana: President & Ceo. AdinkraConcepts, Change Maker
Farida Yahya: Mandela Washington fellow, an author, Start-up coach, and social entrepreneur
Fatima Mohammed Habib :Nigeria:Founder/Executive Director of Advocacy For Human Value Organization | Award winning Youngest Humanitarian in Nigeria
Funmilayo Ransome :Nigeria:Educator and political activist
Gcina Mhlophe :South Africa:Storyteller and children’s author
Gloria Larbi Adakurugu:Ghana:Vice-principal at Anyinam Applied Technology Institute Center of Excellence
Graça Machel :Mozambique:Humanitarian and former First Lady of Mozambique
Hafsat Abiola :Nigeria:Women’s rights and democracy advocate
Hanna Atiase :Ghana:CEO of E. Wells Realty & Consultancy and the co-founder of GAREB, the Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers.
Hon. Hanna Tetteh:Ghana:UN Special Representative for the African Union
Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. :Ghana:MP for NORTH TONGU Constituency, Volta Region, Philantropist
Ibrahim Mahama : The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement
Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu:Nigeria:CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation
Irene Titilola Olumese:
Irene Zalira, Malawi:Feminist Leader who is passionate about improving the sexual and reproductive health of women
Janet Abobigu:Ghana:Founder of Uni-Jay Company Limited and Uni-Jay Amaleboba Foundation
JOY OKRAH:Ghana: Chief Executive Officer · Awo Fields
Julienne Lusenge:Democratic Republic of the Congo:Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development
Kuburah Diamonds:Ghana:SDGs| Teens, Adolescents & Women Empowerment | Charity | Entrepreneur
Leyla Hussein:Somalia:Activist against female genital mutilation
Leymah Gbowee:Liberia:Nobel laureate for peace activism
Lupita Nyong’o:Kenya:Kenyan actress, Activist
Mabingue Ngom:Senegal:Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UNFPA and Director of UNFPA Representation Office, UNFPA Addis Ababa Representation Office, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Joy Okrah:Ghana:CEO of Awo Fields
Marie Da Silva :Malawi:Championing Children
Mark Gachagua, Kenya:
Martha Ama A. Pobee (H.E.):Ghana:Assist. Secretary-General for Africa, UN
Matshidiso Moeti (Dr):Botswana:Regional Director for Africa, WHO
Meshack Kinyua :Ethiopia:Space Training Officer
Monde Muyangwa (Dr.):Zambia:Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Africa
Mr Eliasu Yussif Baba:Ghana:Managing Director at BEA TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY LTD, CEO of Bahass Foundation
Mr Isaac Adjaottor:Ghana:Founder of Farm for Livelihood Association in Ada-Foah
Mr Richard Kwei Mensah Okoe:Ghana:CEO of Community Development Challenge, Founder and President of National Beekeepers Association in Ghana
Muazu Alhaji Modu:Nigeria:Mandela Washington Fellow | AU Democracy and Governance Top 20 | 2022 Young Global Changers | Winner BudgIT Active Citizen Award.
Nafissatou Jocelyne Diop:Senegal:Chief of Gender and Human Rights, United Nations Population
Nana Kwame Bediako aka ‘Freedom Jacob Caesar:Ghana:New Africa Foundation
Ndip Ojong Emmanuel:Cameroon:Founder and CEO of Charity Against Hunger Organisation
Nelly Cheboi,Kenya. Founder of TechLit Africa
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala :Nigeria:Director-General of the WTO
Njide Okonjo Udochi:Nigeria:CEO Summit Medical Group
Obi Cubana:Nigeria:Businessman, socialist, entertainer and philanthropist
Obuobia Darko-Opoku:Ghana:Ghanaian politician, journalist and philanthropist
Oby Ezekwesili:Nigeria:Founder and President of Human Capital Africa(HCA)
Osei Boateng:Ghana:Hope Health Van
Patrick Baah Abankwa:Ghana:A Chartered Banker and a Chartered Global Investment Analyst
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka,South Africa, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women
Portia Yayra Klu.Ghana.Politician | Entrepreneur | Youth Activist, Women advocate
Professor Oheneba Boachie-AdjeiGhana, orthopedic surgeon, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director of FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital
Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, First lady of Ghana and founder of Rebecca Foundation
Rev. Raymond Abban, Ghana, President/ Lead Pastor, Glory Center Int
Reverend Dr. Moses Asaah Awinyonga
Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon):Namibia: Prime Minister, Namibia
Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula:Namibia:Founder and Board Chairlady of Watyako Foundation
Samira Bawumia.Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects.
Sanda Ojiambo,South Africa,Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Global Compact
Sara Menker :Ethiopia: CEO, Gro Intelligence
Simi Nwogugu ,CEO, Junior Achievement Africa
Solange Amichia, CEO, CEPICI
Stacy Amoateng:Ghana:Tv Host/Producer-Restoration with Stacy Speaker Actress Philanthropist CEO-Platinum Networks Int. Director-Megastar Int Event/Media Consultant.
Stigmata Tenga (Dr.), Executive Director, Africa Philanthropy Network
Taiwo Olowu,Ceo Water For Life Project
Takyiwaa Manuh, Academic and gender studies expert
Theresa Kachindamoto, Paramount Chief of Dedza district
Thuli Madonsela , South African Advocate
Torwomenye Kwasi Mawuli Azaglo. Ghana, Founder & President, Future of Africa
Tunde Ednut: Nigeria:Blogger, comedian, entertainer and musician
Uche Kenneth Udekwe, Social Entrepreneur, SDG Advocate, Founder/CEO of NATAL CARES.
Vicky Ntetema, Investigative journalist and human rights activist
Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS
YAYRA PORTIA KLU:Politician, Entrepreneur, Youth Activist Women Advocate
Yesigye Brian Bravo: CEO at Bravo Shoes.
Zeinab Badawi :Sudan: BBC journalist and presenter