HAG 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Africa 2023.

The Humanitarian Awards Global is proud to unveil the esteemed list of 100 Most Impactful Change Makers in Africa for 2023, representing diverse sectors of change makers impacting lives.

Our mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of Global change makers who are dedicated to transforming lives and challenging the status quo. In pursuit of this objective, the Humanitarian Awards Global has released its annual publication, highlighting, and celebrating the outstanding achievements of these extraordinary individuals in Africa.

The Humanitarian Awards Global is steadfast in its commitment to redefining the narrative surrounding change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications.

The rigorous selection process for these distinguished individuals comprises nominations, extensive background checks on their impact activities, and evaluations by our board to determine the top 100 honourees for the year under review. Key criteria used in the evaluation process include leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact. Each year, the list is refreshed, with previously recognized change makers maintaining their position if their contributions continue to meet our stringent criteria, while new names of exceptional change makers are also introduced.

This publication provides these agents of change with a significant platform to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for transforming lives and making a positive impact in their respective communities.

We present to you the esteemed list of Humanitarian Awards Global’s 100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Africa 2023, organized in alphabetical order

Adigun Temitayo J:Nigeria: Li nnkedIn Top Voice, People Engagement I NGO Executive | Founder

Akesse -Sarquah Ebenezer: Ghana: Monitoring And Evaluation Assistance at Youth Employment Agency

Alma Okpalefe: Nigeria: xecutive Director · World Space Week Association

AMADU ZULKARNAIN MOHAMMED: Ghana: Founder of Achievers Ghana

Amina J. Mohammed: Nigeria: Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

Amira Yahyaoui :Tunisia:Activist and founder of Al Bawsala

Amsatou Sow Sidibe:Senegal:Women’s rights and democracy advocate

Angeline Makore:Zimbabwe:Women’s and girls rights activis

Angelique Kidjo:Benin: Grammy-winning singer and activist

Aya Chebbi:Tunisia:Nola Feminist Collection

Basuti Gerty Bolo:Botswana:Founder- GoTo Space

Betty Adera:Kenya:Founder and President Betty Adera Foundation

BigGodwin Martey:Ghana:Certified Scrum Master | Agile Coach | Software Engineer | Entrepreneur. Websoft Solutions

Cubana Chief Priest: Nigeria: Celebrity barman, show promoter, and businessman.

Damilola Ogunbiyi: Nigeria: Co-Chair, UN-Energy

Danai Nhando: South Africa: Change .org South Africa Country Director

Darko- Mensah Isaac: Ghana: Nonprofits Technology & Science Tech Influencers Humanitarian

Djemillah Mourade-Peerbux: Mauritius: Fellowship Alumna and news editor for the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation

Dr Samukeliso Dube:South Africa:Transformative leader| Healthcare Executive| FP2030 Executive Director

Dr. Ewere Ofiri:Nigeria: Founder, Divine Mercy Orphanage Dental Outreach

Dr Kofi Osei Kusi

Dr Mwere Malecela

Dr. Viola Vaughn: Senegal: Founder and Executive Director of the Women’s Health Education and Prevention Strategies Alliance (WHEPSA

Edna Adan Ismail:Somalil: Healthcare advocate and first female Foreign Minister of Somaliland

Elizabeth Wathuti:Kenya:Founder, Green Generation Initiative

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf:Liberia

Esther Mwende Mwendwa (Liana):

Ezinne Kufre Ekanem:

Faisal Kofi Osei:Ghana: President & Ceo. AdinkraConcepts, Change Maker

Farida Yahya: Mandela Washington fellow, an author, Start-up coach, and social entrepreneur

Fatima Mohammed Habib :Nigeria:Founder/Executive Director of Advocacy For Human Value Organization | Award winning Youngest Humanitarian in Nigeria

Funmilayo Ransome :Nigeria:Educator and political activist

Gcina Mhlophe :South Africa:Storyteller and children’s author

Gloria Larbi Adakurugu:Ghana:Vice-principal at Anyinam Applied Technology Institute Center of Excellence

Graça Machel :Mozambique:Humanitarian and former First Lady of Mozambique

Hafsat Abiola :Nigeria:Women’s rights and democracy advocate

Hanna Atiase :Ghana:CEO of E. Wells Realty & Consultancy and the co-founder of GAREB, the Ghana Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Hon. Hanna Tetteh:Ghana:UN Special Representative for the African Union

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. :Ghana:MP for NORTH TONGU Constituency, Volta Region, Philantropist

Ibrahim Mahama : The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu:Nigeria:CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Irene Titilola Olumese:

Irene Zalira, Malawi:Feminist Leader who is passionate about improving the sexual and reproductive health of women

Janet Abobigu:Ghana:Founder of Uni-Jay Company Limited and Uni-Jay Amaleboba Foundation

JOY OKRAH:Ghana: Chief Executive Officer · Awo Fields

Julienne Lusenge:Democratic Republic of the Congo:Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development

Kuburah Diamonds:Ghana:SDGs| Teens, Adolescents & Women Empowerment | Charity | Entrepreneur

Leyla Hussein:Somalia:Activist against female genital mutilation

Leymah Gbowee:Liberia:Nobel laureate for peace activism

Lupita Nyong’o:Kenya:Kenyan actress, Activist

Mabingue Ngom:Senegal:Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UNFPA and Director of UNFPA Representation Office, UNFPA Addis Ababa Representation Office, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Marie Da Silva :Malawi:Championing Children

Mark Gachagua, Kenya:

Martha Ama A. Pobee (H.E.):Ghana:Assist. Secretary-General for Africa, UN

Matshidiso Moeti (Dr):Botswana:Regional Director for Africa, WHO

Meshack Kinyua :Ethiopia:Space Training Officer

Monde Muyangwa (Dr.):Zambia:Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Africa

Mr Eliasu Yussif Baba:Ghana:Managing Director at BEA TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY LTD, CEO of Bahass Foundation

Mr Isaac Adjaottor:Ghana:Founder of Farm for Livelihood Association in Ada-Foah

Mr Richard Kwei Mensah Okoe:Ghana:CEO of Community Development Challenge, Founder and President of National Beekeepers Association in Ghana

Muazu Alhaji Modu:Nigeria:Mandela Washington Fellow | AU Democracy and Governance Top 20 | 2022 Young Global Changers | Winner BudgIT Active Citizen Award.

Nafissatou Jocelyne Diop:Senegal:Chief of Gender and Human Rights, United Nations Population

Nana Kwame Bediako aka ‘Freedom Jacob Caesar:Ghana:New Africa Foundation

Ndip Ojong Emmanuel:Cameroon:Founder and CEO of Charity Against Hunger Organisation

Nelly Cheboi,Kenya. Founder of TechLit Africa

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala :Nigeria:Director-General of the WTO

Njide Okonjo Udochi:Nigeria:CEO Summit Medical Group

Obi Cubana:Nigeria:Businessman, socialist, entertainer and philanthropist

Obuobia Darko-Opoku:Ghana:Ghanaian politician, journalist and philanthropist

Oby Ezekwesili:Nigeria:Founder and President of Human Capital Africa(HCA)

Osei Boateng:Ghana:Hope Health Van

Patrick Baah Abankwa:Ghana:A Chartered Banker and a Chartered Global Investment Analyst

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka,South Africa, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women

Portia Yayra Klu.Ghana.Politician | Entrepreneur | Youth Activist, Women advocate

Professor Oheneba Boachie-AdjeiGhana, orthopedic surgeon, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director of FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital

Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, First lady of Ghana and founder of Rebecca Foundation

Rev. Raymond Abban, Ghana, President/ Lead Pastor, Glory Center Int

Reverend Dr. Moses Asaah Awinyonga

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon):Namibia: Prime Minister, Namibia

Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula:Namibia:Founder and Board Chairlady of Watyako Foundation

Samira Bawumia.Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects.

Sanda Ojiambo,South Africa,Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Global Compact

Sara Menker :Ethiopia: CEO, Gro Intelligence

Simi Nwogugu ,CEO, Junior Achievement Africa

Solange Amichia, CEO, CEPICI

Stacy Amoateng:Ghana:Tv Host/Producer-Restoration with Stacy Speaker Actress Philanthropist CEO-Platinum Networks Int. Director-Megastar Int Event/Media Consultant.

Stigmata Tenga (Dr.), Executive Director, Africa Philanthropy Network

Taiwo Olowu,Ceo Water For Life Project

Takyiwaa Manuh, Academic and gender studies expert

Theresa Kachindamoto, Paramount Chief of Dedza district

Thuli Madonsela , South African Advocate

Torwomenye Kwasi Mawuli Azaglo. Ghana, Founder & President, Future of Africa

Tunde Ednut: Nigeria:Blogger, comedian, entertainer and musician

Uche Kenneth Udekwe, Social Entrepreneur, SDG Advocate, Founder/CEO of NATAL CARES.

Vicky Ntetema, Investigative journalist and human rights activist

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS

YAYRA PORTIA KLU:Politician, Entrepreneur, Youth Activist Women Advocate

Yesigye Brian Bravo: CEO at Bravo Shoes.

Zeinab Badawi :Sudan: BBC journalist and presenter