Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title and second treble secured Sunday in Lisbon was hailed as a deserved success across Germany.

“King Coman strikes ice cold,” screamed the Bild paper, referring to Kingsley Coman’s 59th minute winner against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon. “Bayern the kings of Europe,” it continued.

They did reflect that the final was close affair but gave it little stock: “No gala, no 8-2 – but who on earth is interested in that? The triple dream is true again,” was the conclusion.

The Bavarian Muenchner Merkur also led with “Bayern fulfil their treble dream” and noted the irony of Paris-born winger Coman notching the “golden goal” against his former club.

Meanwhile the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily considered the whole season. “Seldom has a team won the Champions League as superiorly and deservedly as Bayern,” it wrote.

“During and after the finals there was a special team spirit shown that moves even the most hardened professionals.”

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed “that no other Munich triumph in the Champions League was as deserved as this one.”

It pointed out the success was “above all the work of coach Hansi Flick,” after he replaced the departed Niko Kovac in November.

Bayern are unbeaten in some 30 games, winning 29 of them, and are the first side lift the modern Champions League with a perfect record of victories.

With several young stars in the side the likes of Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies – and Coman, of course – are expected to drive on to even greater things.

“Together with coach Hansi Flick a team has been found to produce something exceptional – and is still a long way from the end of their path,” said Kicker magazine.