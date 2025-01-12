Hailemariam Dessalegn Urges Stronger Collaboration to Transform Ghana’s Food Systems

Hailemariam Dessalegn, the former Ethiopian Prime Minister and current Board Chairman of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has urged Ghanaian parliamentarians and international partners to rally behind the country’s agricultural transformation efforts.

Dessalegn made this call during a recent meeting with key MPs in Ghana, emphasizing the pivotal role that parliamentarians play in driving change in the agricultural sector. His engagement underscores the growing importance of collaboration between government, the private sector, and stakeholders to improve Ghana’s food systems and make the country’s agriculture more competitive on the global stage.

During the meeting, Dessalegn discussed AGRA’s strategy for 2025 and the key challenges facing the agriculture sector, particularly issues like climate change, food security, and the need for increased agricultural investment. In his remarks, Dessalegn pointed out that parliamentarians are at the center of agricultural policy-making and budget allocation, which makes their support critical to achieving the goals of agricultural transformation. “They are crucial in facilitating the implementation and transformation of the food sector,” he stated.

In recent years, Ghana has seen active participation from MPs in shaping food systems policy across the continent, particularly through the Africa Food Systems Parliamentary Network (AFSPaN). This network aims to amplify the objectives of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), which has served as the framework for agricultural transformation since 2003. The current chair of AFSPaN, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, led the parliamentary delegation during Dessalegn’s visit. Dr. Jasaw praised Ethiopia’s agricultural investments, especially in areas like irrigation and research, which he said have made significant strides in improving the sector.

AGRA’s Ghana country director, Dr. Betty Annan, also highlighted the importance of the legislative process in creating policies that can facilitate the much-needed transformation in Ghana’s agriculture. She referenced the recently passed Environmental Protection Bill, noting that it offers valuable strategies to combat the impacts of climate change, a critical challenge for the agricultural sector. Dr. Jasaw also pointed out that the bill’s provisions could play a key role in addressing some of Ghana’s most pressing agricultural issues.

Dessalegn’s visit also included discussions with various partners involved in AGRA’s work in Ghana, such as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Directorate of Agricultural Extension Services (DAES), and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD). These partnerships are crucial for ensuring that AGRA’s strategies reach the smallholder farmers at the heart of the transformation process. Private sector players like Nana Opoku Agyemang Prempeh, CEO of Grow For Me, also expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with AGRA to scale up their efforts to impact farmers’ lives. Prempeh’s company aims to provide ready markets for smallholder farmers, further emphasizing the need for strong partnerships to improve food security.

In addition to the agricultural sector’s challenges, Dessalegn’s visit also focused on the importance of boosting local seed production to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported seeds, which currently accounts for over 80% of the country’s seed needs. Ing. Busia Dawuni, Managing Director of Integrated Water and Agricultural Development (IWAD) Ghana Ltd., stressed the importance of local seed production to enhance food security and reduce rural poverty. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the vulnerability of Ghana’s reliance on seed imports, making a case for more sustainable, local production systems.

Dessalegn’s comments reflect an ongoing commitment to advancing agricultural transformation in Africa. By fostering deeper collaboration and supporting strategic policies, stakeholders in Ghana and beyond can help ensure that the country’s food systems are resilient, sustainable, and prepared for future challenges. The meeting marks a critical moment in Ghana’s agricultural journey as it seeks to adapt to the growing pressures of climate change, food insecurity, and global competition.