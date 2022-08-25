Hairdressers Association in Tamale attend seminar on violent extremism prevention

Hairdressers association in Tamale organised a sensitization seminar on Preventing Violent Extremism for their members as part of mechanisms to prevent violent extremism in the country.

The seminar which was held in Tamale was supported by Northern Regional Peace Council United in collaboration with Nation Development Programme (UNDP), was to create awareness on violence extremism and develop resilient structures for the prevention of the violent extremism nationwide.

Chief Superintendent Mr Mahmud Yussif, the Head of Northern Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department of Police advised citizens to be attentive to identify a people with violent suspicious activity and report to the Security Agencies for the necessary action.

He said Citizen’s should take precautions when travelling and they should also be aware of conspicuous or unusual behaviour of people in the car.

He also urged passages not to accept packages from strangers, they should not leave luggage unattended and not also get close to luggage that has been left unattended”.

He urged them to report suspicious activity around them to the Police on the hot lines which were 999, 0299200331, 1208797, or to inform the policy what they need to know.”

He asked the person reporting the incident to listen to the instructions given to him or her by the security personnel who answering the call.

He also advised citizen’s to identify emergency exits whenever they go for programmes so that they can be able to get out in the event of an emergency.

Ms Suale Zeinab, a Member of the hairdressers Association advised that Ghanaians should to identify people they sit with in the public transport to make sure they were safe.

Ms Mohammed Nima, also a Member of the Hairdresser Association urged the public to questions strangers who visit their houses to make sure they are a good people.

Alhji the Former Northern Regional Director of National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE) Razak Saani said Ghanaians should support the government by sharing responsibility to create awareness on prevention of violence extremism.

He added that the fight against terrorism in the country depends on both security agencies and public engagement so citizens should be vigilant to identify the actives of the violence extremism in their around them.