Haiti Faces Unprecedented Displacement Crisis as Violence and Instability Escalate

More than one million people are now internally displaced in Haiti, according to alarming new figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The data reveals that 1,041,000 people, many of whom have been displaced multiple times, are enduring the hardships of an escalating humanitarian crisis. The majority of the displaced are children, who now make up over half of the population affected by this crisis.

The displacement figures represent a staggering threefold increase over the past year, with numbers surging from 315,000 in December 2023 to more than one million. In the capital, Port-au-Prince, displacement has almost doubled, driven by persistent gang violence, the collapse of essential services, and a worsening food crisis. This marks the highest recorded level of displacement caused by violence in Haiti’s history, highlighting the urgent need for increased security and humanitarian assistance.

“Haiti needs sustained humanitarian assistance right now to save and protect lives,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope. “We must work together to address the root causes of the violence and instability that has led to so much death and destruction.”

The vast majority of displaced Haitians have fled from the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, seeking refuge in Haiti’s provinces. However, this migration is placing immense pressure on host communities, overwhelming already limited resources. In the Artibonite department, displacement tripled in 2024, reaching over 84,000 people, demonstrating that the violence is not confined to the capital but is now spreading throughout the country.

Eighty-three percent of those displaced rely on the support of already overstretched host communities, such as friends, family members, and acquaintances, for shelter. Others are forced to seek refuge in spontaneous displacement sites, which are increasingly overcrowded and lacking basic services. In the capital alone, the number of displacement sites has grown significantly, rising from 73 to 108 within the span of a year. These sites lack sufficient access to food, clean water, sanitation, and education, making survival increasingly difficult for families already struggling with the effects of the violence.

In addition to the internal displacement crisis, the deportation of 200,000 Haitians last year has compounded the strain on Haiti’s social services, further exacerbating the country’s challenges.

Despite the scale of the crisis, the IOM continues to provide critical support. “Our teams are on the ground every day, providing clean water, medical care, and shelter, but the demands are growing rapidly,” said Grégoire Goodstein, IOM’s Chief in Haiti. “With the right support, we stand ready to further expand our efforts, address urgent needs, and help Haitians rebuild their lives.”

In 2024, IOM successfully delivered 18 million liters of clean water to displacement sites and rehabilitated water pumps in affected communities, benefiting thousands of families. The organization also distributed essential items such as blankets, water containers, solar lamps, and hygiene kits to those in need. Additionally, IOM provided relocation assistance, rental subsidies, medical support, and psychosocial services to 75,000 individuals.

IOM stresses the importance of continued humanitarian assistance while calling for long-term investments in governance, security, and social cohesion. Only by addressing the root causes of violence and displacement can Haiti begin to recover and stabilize.

“Haitians deserve a future,” Amy Pope concluded. “In moments of such profound crisis, the world must choose solidarity over indifference.”