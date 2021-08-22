Haiti quake death toll rises to 2,207, as global aid pours in

The death toll from last week’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti has climbed to 2,207, with 344 people missing, according to the country’s civil defence agency on Sunday.

The latest count shows that the quake left more than 12,000 people injured and more than 52,000 houses destroyed.

Aid delivery and rescue teams have been pouring into the country. The USS Arlington arrived from America at the weekend, with doctors, nurses, medical devices, two helicopters and 200 Marines.

Additionally, US aid organization Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital in Les Cayes, one of the bigger cities in the worst-hit area, and took in its first patients. German aid organization ISAR Germany has also sent a team of 33 doctors, nurses and orderlies, along with 11 tons of material.

However, much of the aid has yet to reach those affected by the storm, since so many streets and bridges are down following the quake. Additionally, criminal gangs control access to some regions, making it hard for aid to get to those who need it.