Haiti’s Displacement Crisis Soars by 60% Amid Ongoing Violence

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports a staggering 60% increase in internal displacement across Haiti, with nearly 580,000 people displaced since March.

Philippe Branchat, head of IOM in Haiti, attributes this surge to persistent violence and humanitarian crises that have ravaged the country for years.

The crisis has forced many to flee Port-au-Prince into neighboring provinces, doubling the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Southern region to 270,000 in just three months. These displaced individuals strain local communities already burdened by fragile social services and inadequate infrastructure, exacerbating tensions that could escalate violence.

In the aftermath of the 2021 earthquake, southern areas, now home to almost half of Haiti’s IDPs, face acute challenges. Movement restrictions since February have worsened the situation, hindering essential goods like medicine and fuel from reaching affected areas.

Within Port-au-Prince, two-thirds of IDPs reside in makeshift camps lacking basic services, including schools where attendance is severely limited. Urgent needs include sustainable employment, equal access to services, and education for both displaced persons and host communities.

IOM continues to respond by providing humanitarian aid, including five million liters of clean water, rehabilitation of water hand pumps, and relief supplies to over 37,000 individuals. Mobile clinics offering medical assistance and psychosocial support have been deployed, alongside community awareness programs focusing on child protection, mental health, and reproductive health.

The organization collaborates with partners and local authorities to address immediate needs and seek durable solutions amid Haiti’s protracted crisis.