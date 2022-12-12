Hajia Alima charges students against corruption

Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency, Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, has advised students to oppose and reject corruption in their communities.

According to Hajia Alima, the youth are the first and biggest victims of corruption in society since it endangers their future.

She underscored the need for them to reject, resist, and report corrupt practices in their society to protect their future from corrupt leaders.

The Executive Director was speaking to students at Savelugu Senior High School about the negative impact of corruption to observe International Anti-Corruption Day.

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually, on 9 December, since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness against corruption.

The exercise was organized by Ghana Anti-corruption Coalition in partnership with United Nations Development Program and Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency to educate the youth about corruption.

By Prince Barak