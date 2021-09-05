Hajia Bintu inks one-year ambassadorial deal with Gisselle Reed Diffusers

Ghanaian TikTok star Naomi Asiamah popularly known as Hajia Bintu has inked a one-year ambassadorial deal with Tikay Investment sole distributors of Gisselle Reed Diffusers perfume brands.

The social media sensation will be the new face of the products which comes with three perfume brands namely Gisselle Reed Diffusers, Martin Lion Perfume, and Marc Burton Hair/Body mist, which comes along with magnificent eco-friendly charm and can be carried around easily.

Speaking at her unveiling ceremony held at the May Flower Building inside Tema Community 10, Hajia Bintu was elated to be the signature scent for the new fragrance.

“As a woman, the kind of perfume I use is of major importance, and having tried and tested these various types of perfume brands which include Martin Lion, Marc Burton, and Gisselle Reed, I would want to recommend it to anyone out there.

“It is the best perfume on market and you can discover your new self and be confident in public spaces when you use them,” she said.

Aside from its quality the fragrances made in Turkey is the most sought after on the market as a result of its long-lasting elements and affordability.

Source: Simon Asare