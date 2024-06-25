Hajia Nasira Promotes Youth Unity Through Sports at Salafest 2024

Hajia Nasira Afrah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Sekyere Afram Plains, orchestrated a vibrant football gala during the Salafest 2024 festivities to foster unity among the region’s youth.

The event, graced by distinguished figures including Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, Hon. Mavis Kukua Bissue, PC for Ahanta West – NDC, and Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee, attracted enthusiastic participation from local youth.

Addressing the gathering, Hajia Nasira emphasized the importance of unity in driving community development and prosperity. She commended the youth for their peaceful participation in recent electoral activities, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping the constituency’s future.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, delivering insightful remarks, encouraged youth to explore opportunities in football and education, citing the success of Leicester City FC’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as a role model. He advocated for dialogue as a means to strengthen unity ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The event underscored Hajia Nasira’s commitment to harnessing sports as a catalyst for social cohesion and empowerment within Sekyere Afram Plains.