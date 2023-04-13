Hajia Police Entreats Commitment to Ramadan with “Al Wakat”

As a convention, Hajia Police has for the past few years blessed the Islamic Community and the general populace with Ramadan tunes and this year is no different.



To help in the spiritual journey and to remind each and every Muslim of their sacred commitment and call to do good and provide for the less privileged; the Afro-Islamic Genre originator has employed the services of Mentor Winner, Lynx Entertainment Signee and 24thVGMA Unsung Nominee DSL.

The Best Ghanaian female motor rider Hajia Police once again updates our playlists with this lovely masterpiece titled Al Wakat (Ramadan).

The song entreats all to pray, forgive, give and observe the holy month of Ramadan. The track is available in all digital stores and is accompanied by a video.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/78_9kn7MKWY?start=187″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims. During this month, Muslims observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

They are not allowed to eat or drink, not even water, during these daylight hours; they also abstain from romance, sex and have to abstain from looking at the opposite sex lustfully. Fasting is a private act of worship engendering nearness to God, but it is also a form of spiritual discipline and a means to empathizing with those less fortunate.

Al Wakat (Ramadan) is about educating all on the importance of fasting not only during the month of Ramadan, but all through life. Fasting makes one holy and maintains a relationship with God.