Hajia Safia Mohammed adjudged Outstanding Female Politician of the Year

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been adjudged Outstanding Female Politician of the Year during this year’s Northern Excellence Awards.

She was selected after intense scouting finding her worthy of the awards.

Hajia Safia, after receiving the award at the ceremony on Sunday night in Tamale, said she was honoured and humbled to be the recipient of the award.

She said “This award is not only a recognition of my achievements but also a testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of women in politics. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Northern Excellence Award committee for recognising the contributions of women in politics.”

She said it was not easy for women to break the glass ceiling and make their mark in a male-dominated field adding “However, this award shows that our efforts are not in vain, and that we are making progress towards gender equality in politics.”

She expressed gratitude to all the people, who supported her in her political journey saying “To my family, my Boss, the National Women’s Organizer, Maa Kate Gyamfua, the entire National Executives of the NPP, friends, colleagues, and my team, thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. You have been my rock and my inspiration, and I could not have achieved this without you.”

Hajia Safia said “As a female politician, I believe that we have a responsibility to make sure that the voices of women are heard and represented in government. We need more women in politics to bring fresh perspectives, diverse experiences, and innovative solutions to the table.”

She expressed the need for a culture of inclusion and equality where women were empowered to succeed and thrive in politics adding “This award is not just for me but for all the women, who have paved the way for me and for those, who will come after me. It is a reminder that we have a duty to keep pushing forward, to keep breaking barriers, and to keep fighting for what we believe in.”

The Northern Excellence Awards is held annually to recognise and honour individuals from the northern part of the country, who are making great contribution to society in their chosen fields of work.