Hajia4Real brought massive spice to music videos in Ghana – Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has acknowledged the role Hajia4real has played in setting higher standards for music videos in the country.

Hajia4real has been in the social media spotlight after unconfirmed reports emerged that she had been jailed for 10 years in the United States of America for fraud.

But according to Sista Afia, Hajia4real raised the standard for shooting music videos in the country, especially among female musicians.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Sista Afia was saddened by the events unfolding with regard to Hajia4Real but stated how she had been a game changer in the music industry.

“With the Hajia4Real situation, it shows that not everyone may like you. For me, she set a standard for the ladies when it comes to music videos. But when her issue happened, it has been met with all kinds of criticism.

“I just wish her all the best, and I hope she will come back and prove Ghanaians wrong,” she stated.

Sista Afia is currently on a media tour where she is promoting her newest single, “Carry Go,” which is available across various streaming platforms.

The songstress has numerous hit singles to her credit, including “Weather,” “Jeje,” “Party,” and “Asuoden,” among others.