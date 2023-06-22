Hajj Board re-schedules last flight to June 24 

The Ghana Hajj Board Secretariat has re-scheduled the last flight scheduled to lift pilgrims from Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Saturday, June 24 instead of Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting on Wednesday to allow for mop-ups and also to ensure no paid-up prospective pilgrim is left behind.

According to Alhaji Saalim Mansuru Bamba, a Communication Member for the Hajj Board, 430 pilgrims are expected to be airlifted in the last flight on Saturday.

He said all pilgrims scheduled to travel on Saturday should report to the Hajj Village on Friday, June 23 for checks and verification.

He apologized on behalf of the Board to all the pilgrims affected by the last minute change, saying it was in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Alhaji Bamba noted that the window for fresh applications for this year’s Hajj had been closed.