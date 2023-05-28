Hajj Fawzie Urges Parents and Teenagers to Prioritize Menstrual Health

Ghanaian businesswoman and philanthropist Hajj Fawzie recently made a passionate appeal to parents and teenagers regarding the importance of menstrual health. During her three-day birthday charity trip to the East Gonja district in the savanna region, she donated sanitary pads and mathematical sets to final year students, emphasizing the significance of menstrual health management.

Hajj Fawzie, known for her generous contributions to the well-being of young people in Ghana, expressed her concern for the lack of awareness and attention given to menstrual health. She highlighted the necessity of providing proper support and resources to girls and teenagers, ensuring they have access to sanitary pads and education on menstrual hygiene.

During her visit to the East Gonja district, Hajj Fawzie emphasized the importance of education and encouraged final year students to prioritize their studies. She reminded them of the immense potential they possess and urged them to strive for excellence in their future endeavors.

Hajj Fawzie has been a strong advocate for youth empowerment and has made significant contributions to the communities through her funding of small businesses. Her dedication to supporting young people is further exemplified by her participation as a guest speaker at various seminars, where she addresses critical topics relevant to the youth.

With a Masters in Public Administration, Hajj Fawzie understands the significance of good parenting and believes it plays a vital role in shaping the future of Ghana’s youth. Through her philanthropic efforts and advocacy work, she aims to inspire parents to take an active role in their children’s lives, providing them with the necessary guidance and support to succeed.

Hajj Fawzie’s commitment to improving the lives of young people in Ghana is commendable, and her latest charity trip to the East Gonja district showcases her dedication to making a difference in rural Ghana. Her efforts to promote menstrual health, support education, and empower young entrepreneurs have garnered recognition and appreciation from individuals and communities across the nation.