Hakim Shares His Unique Upbringing in a Culturally Diverse Household on the Evolve Podcast

Hakim, a young man with a rich and diverse family background, recently opened up about his upbringing on the Evolve podcast, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into his multicultural childhood.

Raised in a household that combined white, Asian, and Ghanaian influences, his life was shaped by a mix of cultures that uniquely impacted his identity and worldview.

“My dad is white, my mom is Asian, and I was raised with a black African grandfather,” Hakim explained, sharing the complexities of growing up in such a culturally varied family. His grandfather, a Ghanaian who played a pivotal role in his life, was not just a guiding figure but also the primary father figure in the family, despite being his father’s stepfather. “He was the only father figure my dad had,” Hakim reflected, adding that his grandfather’s presence in the home introduced a West African perspective that was central to his childhood experience.

Growing up in a home where Ghanaian culture was predominant, Hakim found himself immersed in the traditions, values, and cuisine of West Africa. “I was heavily influenced by Ghanaian culture,” he shared, reminiscing about the strong presence of his grandfather, who was often strict in his approach to parenting. Hakim recalled moments when his grandfather would clash with him over matters like playing too much on the computer or spending too much time outside. “You need to study more. Why do you want to spend time outside? You’re a child, you should not be walking around the street. This is not good,” his grandfather would sternly tell him.

For the first ten years of his life, Hakim navigated a cultural clash between his grandfather’s firm Ghanaian upbringing and the more lenient attitudes of his parents. “That was the kind of cultural clash,” Hakim reflected, acknowledging the generational and cultural differences that created tension but ultimately shaped who he became.

Despite the occasional conflict, Hakim developed a profound connection with his Ghanaian heritage, especially through the food. His culinary experiences were a delicious fusion of his family’s diverse backgrounds. “At home, I was used to eating Ghanaian food,” Hakim explained. “But I was also used to eating curries and spicy Pakistani food, and I love spicy food.”

Among his favorite Ghanaian dishes were fufu and ground rice, also known in other parts of West Africa as ‘Togo’ or ‘French rice.’ These dishes, paired with spicy stews and meats, represented the rich, flavorful culinary traditions of his Ghanaian upbringing. “We would eat these very spicy chicken, STW (Stew), and beef STW,” he said, offering a vivid description of the hearty meals that marked his childhood.

Hakim also fondly recalled the famous Ghanaian jollof rice, which has become a source of friendly rivalry across West Africa. “I don’t want to start any wars here,” Hakim laughed, “but the Ghanaian jollof rice, that’s what I grew up with. It’s maybe even better than the Nigerian version.” This playful comment spoke to his deep love for the food of his culture.

Another dish that stood out was Gari, a traditional Ghanaian staple made from cassava, which he enjoyed with peanut stew. “That was one of my favourite dishes,” he reminisced, reflecting on the simplicity and heartiness of this beloved Ghanaian meal.

Beyond food, Hakim’s family life was a blend of languages and cultural practices. “I heard the languages spoken around me—whether it was Twi, English, or even bits of Hindi and Urdu from my mom’s side,” he shared, emphasizing how his home was a convergence of different cultural influences. “It was a lot of different cultures coming together, and I loved it.”

Hakim’s upbringing in this diverse household provided him with a unique perspective on life, one that embraced cultural fusion and adaptability. His story serves as a testament to the richness of multicultural identities and how they shape one’s sense of self. Through his podcast appearance, Hakim offered a rare and insightful look into the life of someone navigating multiple cultures, highlighting the beauty of blending traditions, values, and cuisines from around the world.