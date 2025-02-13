Half of Governance Perceptions Diverge from Official Data, Mo Ibrahim Report Finds

A new report from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, titled Public Opinions on Governance in Africa, reveals a significant disconnect between official governance metrics and the lived experiences of African citizens.

According to the findings, 50% of public perception indicators do not align with the official trends measured by the 2024 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG).

The research highlights that while statistical data suggests improvements in public administration, social protection, and other key areas, many citizens remain skeptical—especially regarding economic opportunities. In countries like Cameroon, Ethiopia, Gabon, and Guinea, public sentiment on economic prospects is at an all-time low, even as official indicators show progress. Moreover, perceptions of security and safety have declined in several nations, contradicting the stability reflected in governmental data.

One notable bright spot is the growing positive perception of women’s leadership, which underscores increasing public support for gender equality in governance.

To provide a comprehensive picture, the report combines the IIAG’s official assessments with direct citizen feedback from Afrobarometer’s face-to-face interviews and surveys conducted by the youth group Now Generation Network. This dual approach ensures that governance is evaluated not only through statistical lenses but also through the everyday realities of those affected by policy decisions.

“The disconnect between data and people’s experiences is a wake-up call,” noted one analyst involved in the study. “It suggests that, despite improvements on paper, many Africans still do not feel the benefits of these reforms, particularly in their economic lives.”

As the report calls for a closer examination of why such differences exist, it invites policymakers to bridge the gap between official performance and public perception. The findings serve as a reminder that sustainable governance must resonate with the citizens it aims to serve—transforming measurable progress into tangible improvements in everyday life.