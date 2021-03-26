FILED - A German doctor prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for injection on Wednesday. Multiple countries are suspending use of the Covid-19 vaccine from the British/Swedish company out of fears that its use is linked to internal blood clots. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/dpa
FILED - A German doctor prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for injection on Wednesday. Multiple countries are suspending use of the Covid-19 vaccine from the British/Swedish company out of fears that its use is linked to internal blood clots. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/dpa

dpa/GNA – Half of Israel’s citizens have received two shots of a vaccine against Covid-19, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, almost 4.7 million people had received two doses of the shot needed for the highest level of immunity, and 5.2 million people had received the first shot.

About 30 per cent of Israel’s population are below 16, a group that has not been vaccinated so far.

Israel’s vaccination campaign began in December and is seen as one of the most successful in the world.

The number of new cases and severely ill patients has significantly gone down in the past weeks.

Around 9.3 million people live in Israel according to the statistics authority, of which more than 800,000 have recovered from the coronavirus.

