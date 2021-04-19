More than half of all adults in the United States have received at least a first dose of coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday.

Since the US started its vaccine drive four months ago, 50.4 per cent of adults – some 130 million people – have had at least one jab, according to figures from the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Almost one-third of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Among the higher-risk group of those aged 65 and older, 81 per cent have had a first dose, and around two-thirds are fully vaccinated.

An average of more than 3 million shots are currently being administered daily, according to the White House.

In total, almost 210 million doses have been administered in the country, which has a population of 330 million.

A nurse received the country’s first jab in New York on December 14, 2020.

The US is largely using Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and recently suspended shots from Johnson & Johnson after six US cases of cerebral venous thrombosis were recorded.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one injection to be fully effective, while two doses are required for the other vaccines.