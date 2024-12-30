Halt Expulsion of NPP Members from Party at This Crucial Period, Party’s Fortunes Already Not Encouraging

By Let Truth Be Told Alliance (L.T.B.T.A)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is at a crucial crossroads following the bizarre outcome of the 2024 general elections, where the party suffered significant losses in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. This devastating defeat, a stark humiliation for the party, calls for introspection, unity, and a collective effort to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

However, recent actions taken by party leadership in the Yendi and Agona West constituencies, resulting in the suspension and expulsion of hundreds of members, risk undermining these efforts and fracturing the party further. The indefinite suspension of 184 members in the Yendi Constituency and 280 members, including party executives, in the Agona West Constituency has sparked widespread concern.

While these actions are said to be in line with the provisions of the party’s 2017 amended constitution – citing violations such as supporting independent candidates, standing against official party candidates, or aligning with opposing political parties – the broader implications must not be overlooked.

The individuals affected by these decisions may indeed have breached party rules, but it is essential to acknowledge that their actions could be a manifestation of longstanding grievances that were not addressed. Political engagement and loyalty are fostered when members feel heard, valued, and supported within the party structure. Conversely, sidelining or ignoring members’ concerns can lead to frustration, disengagement, and in extreme cases, defection.

The reported grievances of these members likely stem from internal conflicts, perceived inequities, or dissatisfaction with party leadership at various levels. Instead of outright suspensions or expulsions, the party must ask itself critical questions, which include:

1. Were these individuals given an opportunity to air their concerns or grievances?

2. Were any reconciliation efforts made to address their issues before resorting to punitive measures?

3. Have we considered how these suspensions and expulsions might alienate other members and weaken our grassroots base?

At this pivotal time, the NPP must prioritise building bridges, fostering unity, and rebuilding trust among its rank and file. Every member is crucial to the party’s survival and success, especially as we prepare for the next electoral cycle.

The mass suspensions and expulsions, though justified by constitutional provisions, risk alienating not only the affected individuals but also their supporters and allies within the party. Expelled and suspended members, particularly those with influence in their communities, may now become adversaries rather than allies. This scenario will only serve to further divide the party and diminish our chances of mounting a strong challenge against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

The national leadership of the NPP must step in to address these issues comprehensively. Here are a few recommendations:

i. *Initiate a Listening Tour*: Party leadership should engage directly with the suspended and expelled members to understand their grievances and explore opportunities for reconciliation.

ii. *Establish a Mediation Committee*: A committee comprising neutral, respected party members can work to resolve internal disputes and recommend non-punitive solutions.

iii. *Strengthen Internal Communication*: Ensure that members at all levels feel heard and valued by improving communication channels and creating platforms for dialogue.

iv. *Revisit Disciplinary Measures*: While adherence to the party constitution is crucial, the application of disciplinary measures should be guided by a broader strategy that prioritises unity and inclusivity.

v. *Rebuild Trust at the Grassroots Level*: Organise community-based forums and activities to re-engage the grassroots and rebuild their confidence in the party.

The NPP’s strength lies in its unity, discipline, and commitment to its shared vision for Ghana. As we navigate this challenging period, we must prioritise inclusivity, reconciliation, and strategic foresight over punitive measures.

The suspension and expulsion of hundreds of members may provide a short-term solution to internal conflicts, but it risks long-term consequences that could jeopardise the party’s future. National leadership must take decisive steps to consolidate the party’s base, address grievances, and prepare a united front for the 2028 elections.

Now is the time to heal wounds, foster dialogue, and reaffirm our collective commitment to the ideals of the NPP.

Stephen Nana Boakye (Sky B)

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang

