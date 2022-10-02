Halt operations of Akonta in Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve – Ministry ordered

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has directed the Forestry Commission to halt operations of Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

A Statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, said the Ministry’s attention had been drawn to publications about certain operations by the said firm in the Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality and asked the Commission to halt such activities.

“Records available to the Ministry show that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the Company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve,” it said.

The statement said Akonta Mining Ltd, on August 25, 2022, applied for a mining lease to undertake mining operations in the said Reserve.

It, however, said by a Ministerial Directive, all reconnaissance, prospecting and/or exploratory activities in Forest Reserves in the country had been suspended, except in exceptional circumstances.

The statement said Akonta Mining Limited’s application had not been determined and “accordingly, any alleged activity being undertaken by the Company in the Forest Reserve is illegal.”

The Commission was also tasked to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in the issue.

The Ministry said it remained committed to the fight against illegal mining with integrity and transparency.